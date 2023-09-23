Smith (knee) was added to the Cowboys' injury report Saturday and is now questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was able to play the first two games of the seasons after overcoming an ankle injury he sustained at the end of training camp. He did not appear on the injury report all this week, so his appearance on Saturday's report indicates a recent injury. The severity of Smith's injury is currently unknown, though if he's ruled out for Week 3, Chuma Edoga wouldslot in on the offensive line.