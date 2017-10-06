Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable for Week 5
Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Smith has not practiced since exiting Wednesday's session with back tightness. That alone would not provide optimism, but Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones indicated that he would be surprised if the veteran left tackle was unable to play, according to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site, although he is still likely to be a game-day decison.
