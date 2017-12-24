Smith left Sunday's game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Smith had been teetering between playing and remaining inactive this week due to knee issue. In all likelihood, Smith was not 100 percent this week despite the active status. Depending on the severity of the knee issue, Byron Bell could be the replacement for not just the remainder of Sunday's contest, but perhaps the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories