Smith (knee) was ruled active ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has made regular appearances on Dallas' injury reports while dealing with an ankle injury over the first two weeks of the season. The 32-year-old then popped up with a knee issue on Saturday, though this won't keep him from suiting up for the third game in a row to open the 2023 campaign. Expect Smith to retain his long-time role as Dallas' starting left tackle.