Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a back injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith was unable to practice this week but still has a chance to play this weekend. It will take a lot for the 29-year-old to be held out, considering the Cowboys need a victory to have any chance at making the playoffs.

