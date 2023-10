Smith (knee) is "iffy" for Sunday's game against the 49ers, according to team owner Jerry Jones, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith hasn't played in either of the team's last two contests and appears to still not be 100 percent. His practice status in the days ahead will likely shed better light on his chances of suiting up; however, if he's unable to play, Chuma Edoga should continue getting the start in his place.