Smith (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Everything is looking positive right now and moving forward like usual," the tackle said. "It's just a little nick. Getting past it and listening to the trainers."

Smith mostly did individual work on Thursday as he slowly begins to work his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered last week. The training staff will likely exercise caution when dealing with the veteran, so he could be limited in practice for some time yet.