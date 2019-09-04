Smith (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith dealt with a nagging back injury for the better part of preseason, but he has shaken the issue in time for Week 1 versus the Giants. The veteran will start at left tackle Sunday.

