Smith (ankle) is considered week-to-week and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Most high-ankle sprains take four to six weeks of recovery, but the team hasn't ruled out his chances of playing Week 6 against the Jets, signaling this may not be a serious issue. It'll still be a major loss against the Packers' fierce pass rush. Cameron Fleming is expected to fill in at left tackle.

