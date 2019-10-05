Play

Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Smith's absence means Cameron Fleming will have to step up on the Cowboys' line. Fellow starting tackle La'el Collins (back) is considered questionable, so the Cowboys could potentially be thin at the position come Sunday. Smith's absence will be his first this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories