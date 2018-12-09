Smith (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith's availability will be confirmed when the Cowboys release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff, but his status doesn't appear to be in much peril after he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week. The star left tackle's return from a one-game absence should be a major boon for quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sacked seven times in the 13-10 win over the Saints in Week 13.