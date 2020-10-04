Smith (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Cowboys' previous two games with the neck issue, Smith was withheld from Wednesday's practice before getting in limited workouts Thursday and Friday. That level of activity looks like it will be enough for Smith to gain clearance to play, but Rapoport notes the Cowboys still have some concerns about how the left tackle might recover from the lingering neck pain coming out of the Week 4 contest. In any case, Smith's return to the lineup means that one of Terence Steele or Brandon Knight will move into a reserve role, with the other starting at the opposite tackle spot.