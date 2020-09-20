site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-tyron-smith-sidelined-week-2 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Sidelined Week 2
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
at
11:56 am ET 1 min read
Smith (neck) is listed as inactive Week 2 against the Falcons.
Smith didn't see the practice field this week, so it's not too surprising to see the left tackle sit this one out despite a "questionable" tag. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Terence Steele or Brandon Knight are the likely options to start in his stead.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read