Smith (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith's injury isn't as serious as it initially looked after receiving "favorable results" from tests Monday. However, he's already been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers, and Cameron Fleming will fill in at left tackle. Smith will look to participate in individual drills by the end of the week in hopes of getting back on the field in Week 6.

