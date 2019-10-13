Smith (ankle) has just a "slight chance" to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith didn't practice all week leading up to the contest, so his availability is certainly in doubt. The Cowboys are likely to be without La'el Collins (knee) for the game, so the depth could be severely tested. If Smith is officially ruled out, look for Cameron Fleming to be deployed as the team's starting left tackle.