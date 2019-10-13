Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Slight chance for Sunday
Smith (ankle) has just a "slight chance" to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith didn't practice all week leading up to the contest, so his availability is certainly in doubt. The Cowboys are likely to be without La'el Collins (knee) for the game, so the depth could be severely tested. If Smith is officially ruled out, look for Cameron Fleming to be deployed as the team's starting left tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 6 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6