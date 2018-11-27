Smith (neck) is considered a game-day decision for Thursday's game against the Saints, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smith has been dealing with a neck stinger, and didn't see a snap in the Cowboys' game Thursday. The USC product was unable to practice Tuesday and "has seen doctors" regarding his injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. If Smith can't go Thursday, fellow lineman Cameron Fleming would be in line for the start.