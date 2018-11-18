Smith exited Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons due to a neck/shoulder injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith left the field under his own power and was examined by medical staff on the sideline, but ultimately headed into the locker room and exited Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. The star offensive tackle said "It didn't feel good, but I'll be all right," according to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site. The details of Smith's injury remain undisclosed, so his participation in practice Week 12 is worth monitoring.

