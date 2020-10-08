Smith is getting medical opinions after suffering a setback with his neck injury, Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater of NFL Network report.

Smith missed two games in the tail end of the 2018 season with a neck issue, and this year he took a seat Weeks 2 and 3 due to another neck concern. After returning to action this past Sunday against the Browns, he now is a question mark, with one option being shutting him down for the season. As long as Smith is sidelined, Brandon Knight will start at left tackle.