Smith will undergo surgery Friday to address the avulsion fracture in his left knee, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old is expected to miss much if not all of the 2022 regular season after suffering this injury Wednesday, though there is hope that he can return by December given this quick turnaround on surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Young tackles Josh Ball, Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko (shoulder) figure to compete for Dallas' starting left tackle job during the absence of Smith (a two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler).