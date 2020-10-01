Smith (neck) was limited during Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The two-time All-Pro suffered the injury during individual drills in practice two weeks ago, and he missed the Cowboys' subsequent matchups against the Falcons and Seahawks as a result. Smith is progressing towards his second start of 2020 after coach Mike McCarthy said that the tackle would take reps during 11-on-11 drills Thursday, his first padded practice work since suffering a stinger in mid-September, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.