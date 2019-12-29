Play

Smith (back) isn't expected to play in Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The team will still have the veteran test his injury in pregame warmups, however, Smith missed all three days of practice this week. It's likely that Smith will be held out of Week 17, and, in that case, Cameron Fleming is expected to draw the start at left tackle.

