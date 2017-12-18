Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Tweaks knee in Sunday's win
Smith departed late in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Raiders with a sprained right knee, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith suffered the injury when a Raiders player rolled up on his lower leg on passing play, resulting in the left tackle falling awkwardly to the ground. While the initial diagnosis suggests Smith avoided a major injury, he'll undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm that he's just dealing with a sprain. Smith has already been slowed by back, groin and hip issues throughout the season, missing two games as a result.
