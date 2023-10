Smith (knee) was a non-participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy initially stated that Smith would be limited Wednesday, but he ultimately ended up sitting out practice. The left tackle's absence was reportedly "non-injury related" and for rest purposes. Regardless of why Smith was unable to participate, the 32-year-old has missed the last two games and he'll look to return to practice prior to the end of the week.