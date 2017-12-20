Smith (knee) won't practice Wednesday and is uncertain to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has battled back, hip and groin injuries this season, but it was a right knee issue that knocked him out early in the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Raiders. According to Archer, the left tackle is dealing with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in the knee, an injury that could require surgery after the season. The Cowboys will first see if Smith is able to play through the injury, though he may need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday.