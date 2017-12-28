Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Unlikely for Week 17
Smith (knee) didn't practice Thursday and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was on the field for just three plays before exiting with the right knee injury in the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks, which eliminated the Cowboys from postseason contention. With Smith a spectator for the Cowboys' first two practices of the week, it doesn't appear that Dallas is eager to rush him back to action with little at stake in the season finale against the Eagles. Head coach Jason Garrett said that Smith likely won't go on injured reserve, but an inactive status seems to be in the offing for the Pro Bowl left tackle.
