Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Unlikely to play Sunday
Smith (groin/back) is not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
As Smith didn't practice all week, the Cowboys may be stuck replacing their All-Pro offensive tackle with Byron Bell, who struggled against the Falcons in Week 10. If he is confirmed to be out, it will add to the Cowboys' woes, as RB Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) will be sitting out as well, leaving QB Dak Prescott with a tough task against a strong Eagles' defense.
