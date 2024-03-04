Smith, a pending unrestricted free agent, is unlikely to return to the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith has spent 13 seasons in Dallas, since the team selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played at a stellar level during the 2023 season after two injury-plagued years in 2020 and 2022. Concerns of age and injury still linger for the 33-year-old left tackle, but if Smith indeed hits free agency, he shouldn't lack for suitors from teams around the league in need of reliable protection.