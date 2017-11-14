Smith (groin/back) is not expected to practice Wednesday, and his status for Week 12 is up in the air at this time, Jon Machota of SportsDay.DallasNews.com reports.

Coach Jason Garrett indicated Monday that Smith is day-to-day with both groin and back injuries. Byron Bell is expected to fill in for the All-Pro tackle should he ultimately remain sidelined in Week 12. We should get more clarity on his status as the week progresses.