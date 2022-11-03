Smith (knee) remains 3-to-4 weeks away from beginning his 21-day window to practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith has been on IR since Aug. 31 while on the mend from left knee surgery, and he is still a ways out from returning to game action. According to Watkins, Smith is about a month away from starting his window to practice, at which point he'll have 21 days to practice and be activated off IR, otherwise he'll be required to remain on IR for the remainder of the 2022 season.