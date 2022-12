Dallas activated Smith (hamstring) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Jaguars, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the first 13 games of the season recovering from a torn hamstring he sustained back in August, Smith appears set to make his 2022 debut in Week 15. The eight-time Pro Bowler may need to be worked back in slowly, but he should provide a huge boost to the Cowboys' offense in the home stretch of the season.