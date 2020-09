Smith (neck) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Smith suffered a neck injury during individual drills, and he expects to have more clarity about the standout left tackle's status Saturday. With La'el Collins (hip) and Cameron Erving (knee) both already on IR, the Cowboys won't have much depth at the tackle position to fall back on if Smith is forced to miss time.