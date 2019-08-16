Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Will not play Saturday
Smith did not travel with the team to Hawaii for Saturday's preseason game against the Rams as a precautionary measure, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys have given Smith a lighter workload as of late with the offensive lineman having already worked his way back from elbow and knee injuries. The team appears intent on preserving the health of their offensive line for the start of the regular season. Cameron Fleming will start in Smith's absence Saturday.
