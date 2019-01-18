Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Will skip Pro Bowl
Smith won't play in the Pro Bowl due to neck and elbow injuries, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Smith missed three games of the final six games of the regular season due to the stinger and right elbow issues, but was able to play through the injuries in both playoff games. Neither injury appears overly serious, but it isn't worth taking the risk to play in the Pro Bowl.
