Smith (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cameron Fleming will start at left tackle in Smith's place. If the Cowboys lose and the Eagles defeat the Giants, the Cowboys' season will be over.

