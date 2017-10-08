Play

Smith (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Smith didn't practice after exiting Wednesday's practice session and was listed as questionable, but he was still expected to play. The Cowboys' offensive line looks to be at full strength with La'el Collins (ankle) also suiting up Sunday.

