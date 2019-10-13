Smith (ankle) will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith went through a pregame workout with trainers, and they decided he is unable to go. The Cowboys' offensive front is in rough shape since La'el Collins (knee) has also been ruled out. Cameron Fleming is expected to fill in at left tackle,

