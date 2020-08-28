Smith (hamstring) took part in team drills during Friday's practice, David Helman & Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The Cowboys had both their starting tackles back with the first-team offense Friday, as La'el Collins (undisclosed) also took part in team drills. Smith is on pace to be ready for Week 1, but various injuries have cost the 29-year-old 12 games over the last four seasons.
