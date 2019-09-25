Play

Crawford (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Crawford is aiming to get ready for Sunday night's game versus the Saints, but he's facing an uphill battle after missing the first practice of the week. Once he returns, his snap count may be limited anyway with Robert Quinn back after a two-game suspension.

