Crawford was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Crawford's return from the list after just one week suggests he was likely only placed on it as a precaution after coming into close contact with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19. Since Crawford wasn't dealing with an injury previously, he should be out there for Dallas' defensive line Sunday and will play an important role in the team's attempt to slow down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
