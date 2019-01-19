Crawford finished the regular season with 34 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

The sacks tied his career high while the tackles fell one short of his previous best. The 29-year-old Crawford is one of the more senior members of a young Cowboys defense, and while he'll never be an IDP asset, he figures to remain a steadying presence up front in Dallas if he doesn't find himself a cap casualty in the offseason.

