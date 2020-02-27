Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Candidate for restructure
Crawford (hip) may need to restructure his contract for 2020 in order to remain with the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Owner Jerry Jones said Thursday that he believes Crawford will remain on Dallas' roster for the 2020 season, but given his scheduled $8 million base salary and uneventful 2019 showing, it's likely that the veteran defensive tackle will need to come to terms with the team on a restructured deal. He'll spend the offseason rehabbing a labrum tear, the severity of which limited him to just four contests in 2019.
