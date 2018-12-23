Crawford was carted off the field during Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with an apparent injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but preliminary signs don't bode well for Crawford. Several Cowboys were spotted taking a knee as Crawford was stretchered off the field. Crawford will likely undergo several tests before any acknowledgements of the actual injury. With Crawford out, Caraun Reid will likely slide into the open defensive tackle slot.