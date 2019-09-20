Crawford (hip) isn't expected to suit up Sunday and could miss additional action beyond that, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The hip issue dates back to the preseason, but Crawford was able to play through it before aggravating the injury last week against Washington. His absence would create an easy slot for Robert Quinn to slide into as he returns from a suspension, but the loss of Crawford does hurt the overall depth of the Cowboys' defensive line due to his ability to handle any position along the front, especially with DT Antwuan Woods (knee) also out Sunday.