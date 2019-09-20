Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Could miss multiple games
Crawford (hip) isn't expected to suit up Sunday and could miss additional action beyond that, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The hip issue dates back to the preseason, but Crawford was able to play through it before aggravating the injury last week against Washington. His absence would create an easy slot for Robert Quinn to slide into as he returns from a suspension, but the loss of Crawford does hurt the overall depth of the Cowboys' defensive line due to his ability to handle any position along the front, especially with DT Antwuan Woods (knee) also out Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Sits out practice•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Hip issue still lingers•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Full practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Practicing at full speed•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Sees work in team drills•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Removed from PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...