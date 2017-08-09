Crawford has been diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Crawford was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, but a subsequent X-ray has cleared him of any sort of break. That said, there's a chance the Cowboys hold him out for the entire preseason to make sure he's 100 percent healthy for the opener, so it will be a situation to monitor over the next month or so. For now, Crawford remains without any sort of timetable for a return.