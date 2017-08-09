Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Exits practice with leg injury
Crawford was carted off the practice field with a leg injury on Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford was seen with a trainer holding down his right leg as he was carted off the field Tuesday. Though the team has yet to comment on the specifics of his injury it appears as though it may be serious. It's unclear how long he'll be out at this point. For the time being, expect Taco Charlton to see some time with the starting defense while Crawford recovers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Expected back by training camp•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Confident he can bounce back•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Questionable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...