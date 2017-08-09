Crawford was carted off the practice field with a leg injury on Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford was seen with a trainer holding down his right leg as he was carted off the field Tuesday. Though the team has yet to comment on the specifics of his injury it appears as though it may be serious. It's unclear how long he'll be out at this point. For the time being, expect Taco Charlton to see some time with the starting defense while Crawford recovers.