Crawford has been charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly from a March 15 incident at a bar in Florida, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman reports.

Accused of instigating a fight, Crawford pleaded not guilty and now has a pre-trial hearing scheduled June 13. He may eventually face a suspension from the NFL, regardless of how the legal case plays out. Crawford started at least 14 games each of the past five seasons, topping out at 5.5 sacks in 2018 while splitting time between defensive end and defensive tackle.