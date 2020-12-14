Crawford recorded two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The veteran defensive lineman came into the game without a sack this season, but Crawford brought down Ryan Finley twice in the fourth quarter with Cincy attempted a desperate comeback. Despite the sudden burst of production, Crawford's IDP value is likely to remain very limited in Week 15 against the 49ers.
