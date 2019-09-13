Play

Crawford (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was limited earlier this week with a lingering hip injury, but it looks like that was just precautionary. Expect Crawford to be a full go in the nation's capital this weekend.

