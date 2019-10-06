Play

Crawford (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford will return after a two-game absence due to this hip injury. This will be Crawford's first game in the lineup with Robert Quinn back from suspension, so it remains to be seen how the Cowboys split the snaps between the two.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories