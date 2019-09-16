Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Hip issue still lingers
Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Crawford (hip) is considered day-to-day, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford exited Sunday's win over the Redskins early due to a hip issue which stems back to late last season. The same injury caused him to miss practice last Wednesday. His availability for Week 3 versus Miami appears cloudy.
